Natura stock (NTCO3) drops 15.57%, the biggest drop since November, with expectations of a weak result in the 1st quarter

The session was down for the Ibovespa, the fourth low in a row, but an index stock stood out even more among the losses. Natura (NTCO3) had a sharp drop of 15.57%, at R$21.35, the highest percentage drop since November 12, 2021, when it closed down by 17.54%.

Some market rumors pointed to the leak of the results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which are scheduled to be released only on May 5, but the previews for the company’s balance sheet for the first three months of the year were no longer positive. . According to sources consulted by Bloomberg, the conclusions about weak data would have been drawn after the company’s conversations with market analysts, in order to align expectations.

wanted by InfoMoneythe company has not yet returned the request for a position on the topic.

In a report released this Wednesday morning, Bradesco BBI indicated that it expects 1Q22 to be another difficult quarter for Natura and Avon in Brazil, with both brands showing negative growth in the revenue line.

That said, however, they also highlighted that they expect to see signs that the initiatives implemented in the second half of 2021 (2H21) to recover the sales growth of both brands are bearing fruit.

“Evidence of this will be fundamental for the market to start having more confidence in a stronger second semester and reaching Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações, na sigla em inglês] consolidated consensus for 2022 of around BRL 4.6 billion”, pointed out the analysts. It is worth noting that the last two post-earnings (third and fourth quarters) for Natura were marked by a strong fall in shares.

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, XP also highlighted in preview that it expects a weak quarter for Natura due to the still challenging dynamics in Latin America.

The analysis also cites operational deleveraging and weaker performance at Avon International. “In total, we expect consolidated net sales to decline 14.5% year-on-year, with adjusted Ebitda of R$522 million (6.5% margin) and a net loss of R$222 million.”

For Latin America, the projection is for a 10% drop in revenue on an annual basis, to R$4.7 billion, with the 3.5% growth of Natura Brasil not being enough to compensate for the still weak performance of Avon America Latin America (down 17% on the same basis of comparison), while the currency translation had a negative impact.

For Avon International, the estimate is for a 24% drop in revenue, to R$1.8 billion, impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict (since the projection is that the two countries account for around 20% of the operation’s sales) and a negative currency translation effect (25% appreciation of the real versus the euro). The estimate is for an Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year to 2.2%, given that recent adjustments to the corporate structure should offset operational deleveraging.

For The Body Shop, the projection is for a drop of 26% in net revenue, while the projection for Aesop is for a high of 7%.

Analysts highlighted that, although they believe this result is below consensus expectations, we already expected a difficult first half. “We believe that we should only see more concrete results from the restructuring of Avon – the main pillar of our buy recommendation in NTCO3 – from the second half of 2022 onwards”, they evaluated.

The XP analysts’ target price for the paper is BRL 40, or up potential of 87% compared to the close of this Wednesday’s session. Bradesco BBI also has a positive view despite the short-term pressures for the paper, with an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average), or a 158% upside potential compared to the last closing.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related