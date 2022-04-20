Netflix: All May 2022 Releases

Netflix released, this Wednesday (20), the complete list of productions that arrive next May on streaming. In addition to premieres and new seasons of series, the service will receive new movies, documentaries and anime.

Among the highlights will be the first part of the 4th season of Stranger Things (the second part will be released in July). The new episodes take place 6 years after the Battle of Starcourt, bringing Eleven’s gang into their prime. The trailer for the new year even shows that the biggest war in Hawkins history is approaching.

The Soldier Who Wasn’t It is one of the main attractions in the feature film category. The Netflix original adapts a true story of two British agents who created a strategy to outwit the Nazis and alter the course of World War II.

Check out all the launches below (remembering that the dates may change without prior notice from the company).

Netflix releases in May 2022

new series

may 4th

El Marginal – The Outsider (5th Season)

In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. Outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.

The Circle: USA (4th Season)

Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. Meet this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?

May 5th

A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?

May 6th

A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.

May 10th

super moms (Season 6)

Balance between personal and professional life? What is that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val work overtime to solve problems at home and at work!

may 11

Brotherhood (Season 2)

After a deadly rebellion, Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) face new enemies and threats that test the bond between the two.

May 13th

An idealistic and innovative lawyer uses the back seat of his car, a Lincoln, as his office. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers.

Empire of Ostentation (Season 2)

Crushes, friendships and frills flow freely in the party-filled life and a lot of spendthrift of this group of rich Asians and Americans of Asian origin in Los Angeles.

May 18

Who Killed Sarah? (3rd Season)

Last season, enemies became allies and the truth finally came out. But Alex becomes obsessed with a new enigma: what happened to Sara?

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum seek love and grapple with the dynamic world of dating and relationships.

20 of May

Love, Death & Robots (3rd Season)

Sinister worlds, violence and mysteries await you in the third season of this Emmy-winning animated anthology. Directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

May 21

Love is bittersweet and life is full of ups and downs. These are the stories of the people who live and work on the bustling island of Jeju.

may, 27

Stranger Things (4th season)

Darkness returns to Hawkins, bringing disturbing memories, terror and the threat of war.

new movies

May 1st

The contents of a secret tomb catch the eye of a powerful businessman, who sends replicant hunter K (Ryan Gosling) on ​​a quest to find a lost legend.

A crook (Vladimir Brichta) who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a privileged woman (Alice Braga) who is trapped in an unhappy union.

May 6th

Opposites Always Attract

Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers (Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte) investigate a murder in a divided city, which hides a grand conspiracy.

A murder and gruesome torture plot rocks a quiet desert town. It’s a chance for a veteran cop to prove his worth.

Follow the Jackass crew and their antics in daring and never-before-seen scenes.

May 9

Eight iconic stars of Teatro Rival, stage for the first generation of transvestite artists in Brazil, share stories of the expression and revolution of the 60s. Directed by Leandra Leal.

may 11

The Soldier Who Wasn’t

Two British agents devise a bizarre strategy to outwit the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of disinformation and starring Colin Firth.

may 12

Four widows decide to commit a robbery to pay off the astronomical debt left by their criminal husbands. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell.

May 13th

After being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, a woman wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

15th May

In this true-life drama, young Michelle Knight is kidnapped and held captive for 11 years, finding the courage to survive in the midst of terrible adversity.

May 16th

A shy young woman discovers a shocking secret: her father has a second family and an outgoing daughter who is his namesake.

may 17

Servant of the People – The Movie

The president joins the former prime minister to stabilize the economy and confront the oligarchy that controls the country behind the scenes. Starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

May 22nd

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, a man escapes from a forced labor camp in search of a film with his daughter’s image.

may 25th

This musical biography follows the ups and downs of the career and life of singer Elis Regina (Andréia Horta), who rose to fame in the bossa nova era.

Documentaries and specials

May 19

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m here!

After the success of A Sogra que te Pariu, Rodrigo Sant’Anna debuts his first stand-up on Netflix, telling his trajectory and introducing new characters such as Tinho, the cherry tomato, Mãe na Pandemia, Mulher do Site de Busca and Peru de Natal.

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime That Stopped Argentina

This documentary investigates the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shocked Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

anime

May 16th

Despite their deadly enmity, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of a paradise where both species coexist in peace.

May 22nd

With the battle for control of Alabasta over, Luffy and the crew prepare for new and dangerous adventures on the famous Great Route.