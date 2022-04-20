Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers, first customer drop in a decade

The Netflix streaming service had its first drop in total subscribers in ten years. The number was released this Tuesday, 19, in the company’s quarterly results for investors.

According to the statement, Several factors contributed to the reduction. Netflix points out that the two main ones are the market correction due to the reduction in restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the termination of the service in Russia, related to the invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions on the Asian country.

The Russia issue, alone, had enough impact to cause the drop in Netflix subscriber numbers. There were around 700,000 accounts in the country, and without the sanctions, the number of service customers would have increased by 500,000between December 2021 and March 2022.

Still, the result would be below projections. Netflix expected to gain 2.5 million subscribers in the quarter. Even without the interruption of services in Russia, the increase in customers would have been only 20% of what was expected.

Netflix price increase may have impacted subscriber numbers

Other reason for the drop in Netflix subscribers it could have been the rise in prices. In Brazil, the last change was in July 2021 – currently, plans range from R$25.90 (one screen, low image quality) to R$55.90 (four simultaneous screens, 4K resolution).

In the United States, the biggest market for the streaming service, the Netflix price got more expensive in March this year. Prices now range from US$9.99 (approximately R$47) for the basic subscription to US$19.99 (approximately R$93) for the premium. The differences between the plans are the same as in Brazil.

In both markets, the Netflix subscription price has gone up well above inflation. In Brazil, between January 2015 and March 2022, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), one of the official indicators of inflation, stood at 108%. During this period, the streaming service increased the value from R$16.90, in the premium plan, to R$55.90. That means a high of 330%, three times the registered inflation.

Converting the value into dollars, there was also a significant increase. In January 2015, the premium plan in Brazil cost the equivalent of US$6.26. Today, the R$ 55.90 for the same subscription means US$ 11.97, almost 100% difference.

In the United States, in turn, the value of the premium plan rose from US$ 11.99 in April 2013 (about R$ 24, at the time price) to the current US$ 19.99 (R$ 93). The increase was 66.7%while the country’s official inflation was 23.4% in the period.

The company claims that the increase in subscription prices, even well above inflation, is justified by the offer of new services and the creation of original content. Currently, Netflix has invested in its own productions, in several countries, to compete with other services, such as Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Competition in streaming and password sharing hits Netflix

The fierce competition in the streaming market, by the way, indicates another reason for the drop. Currently, several media companies invest in their own platforms, including exclusive productions. In addition to Disney, Apple and Amazon, there is HBO Max, Paramount+, Globoplay, Telecine Play, Crunchyroll and Star+ (the latter, also from Disney), among others.

Considering the main streaming platforms in Brazil, the price of subscriptions, added together, can exceed R$ 350 per month. As a result, customers tend to limit the amount of services to reduce this type of expense.

Although exclusive productions are an attraction, other factors can influence, such as diversity in the catalog. One of the big draws of Netflix, for many years, were the works of Disney and Marvel. After the launch of Disney+ and Star+ services, however, agreements to make this content available are no longer renewed.

The last change was in March of this year, when the series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Punisher, Iron Fist and Defenders left the Netflix catalog. At the moment, only some Marvel content produced by other companies remain on the service, like the Spider-Man movies, whose distribution rights belong to Sony.

Finally, the Account sharing has also impacted Netflix’s growth. In recent months, the company has made moves on this issue, such as asking for confirmation by SMS on all profiles of the same account.

The service also said in March that it was considering creating an additional fee for people who share their password with friends or relatives who live in other homes. the change is currently in testing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, and may reach more countries in the future.

Free or cheaper plans are Netflix’s attempt to keep growing

Along with the announcement of the drop in subscribers, Netflix gave other information. One of them was the projection that, in the second quarter of 2022, the company could lose another 2 million customers. Another report detailed actions to reverse the situation.

In a conference for investors, where the results were presented, the president of Netflix, Reed Hastings, made it official that the platform is studying cheaper plansbut that display advertisements during movies and series.

In March, the company had already considered the possibility of this change. Netflix’s chief financial officer, however, said there were no plans for it that moment.

Another alternative would be plans even more limited than the current ones. As of September 2021, Netflix started testing, in Kenya, a free modality of the platform. There are differences in relation to the paid service: the catalog is smaller, and access can only be made by smartphones with Android system.

Netflix shares plummet as subscriber drops

The announcement of the reduction of Netflix subscribers was made after the closing of the financial market in the United States. Therefore, it is not possible to accurately determine the fall in share value from the company.

At the close of trading on Nasdaq, the US technology stock exchange, the price was $348.61 per share. In after-hours (trades made between the closing of a market and its opening on the following day), however, there is a significant drop.

As of this writing, the shares are selling for $258.90. The total difference is $89.71 from the closing price, a drop of nearly 26% in the value of the papers.

THE drop in netflix stock should only be made official with the reopening of Nasdaq trading. The exchange returns to operation this Wednesday, 20th, from 9:30 am in New York (10:30 am in Brasília time).

