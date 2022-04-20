New technician and competition! Understand why Cantillo lost space at Corinthians

With a squad full of technically above average players, Vítor Pereira still hasn’t found the ideal formation to give the Corinthians the physical vigor that the Portuguese long for. The heart of this aggression is in midfield, especially in the defensive midfield position, and Cantillo seems to have less and less space with the coach.

The Colombian was named by the coach for the second round match of the Brazilianagainst Avaí, but was cut by choice of Vitor Pereira himself, who had to limit the list to 23 players.

Thus, the shirt 24 of the alvinegro paulista did not enter the field for the fourth consecutive match of the season, and this is related to the arrival of Maycon, which increased competition in the position.

Since shirt 5 returned to Timão after seeking refuge in Brazil due to Ukraine by Russian troops, Timão has been playing with two defensive midfielders and it is he who has been teaming up with Du Queiroz, even though he is not in the best physical condition.

Until Roni, who recently extended his contract until 2024 and had been recovering from a knee injury, is gaining more opportunities than the Colombian. In the two Brasileirão games so far, the boy was chosen to enter during the matches against Botafogo and Avaí.

At the beginning of the year, Sylvinho had guaranteed that Cantillo would start the season as the starting midfielder, but the 28-year-old athlete was called up to defend the Colombian national team in the World Cup Qualifiers, and that made room for Du Queiroz to gain more space and establish himself in the team. Of the midfielders of the Corinthians squad, shirt 37 is the one who most played with Vítor Pereira.

Against Portuguesa-RJ, this Wednesday (20), for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, in Londrina, Cantillo should receive another chance to prove that he can still be useful to Timão, since the idea of Vítor Pereira is to rotate the cast and give the reserves an opportunity against the Rio team, in view of the games against Palmeiras and Boca Juniors in the sequence.

MINUTES OF THE STEERING WHEEL UNDER THE COMMAND OF VÍTOR PEREIRA

Du Queiroz – 631 minutes

Maycon – 228 minutes

Cantillo – 180 minutes

Ron – 119 minutes

Xavier – 0 minutes