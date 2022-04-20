Sports

Newspaper: Maternity hospital where Hulk’s daughter was born has lobster and costs R$ 70 thousand – 04/20/2022

Zaya, daughter of striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG, and Camila Ângelo, was born last Monday (18), in Miami, United States, in the maternity ward of Mercy Maternity Hospital, which cost between 13 thousand reais (R$ 60 thousand) and 15 thousand dollars (R$ 70 thousand), according to the Extra newspaper.

According to the publication, the hospital’s suites have ocean views, and meals served for the mother and companion may include lobster and filet mignon. The Miami birth program was created by Brazilian pediatrician Wladimir Lorentz.

“Dual citizenship is something that my patients mention in the office, but that’s not what I sell. I sell a quality medical service. There are people who choose us because they have a house here and they like Miami. a very safe city, with clean air, very pleasant to have a pregnancy and a child. It’s that joke: Miami is the most beautiful city in Brazil (laughs)”, said the doctor, to Extra.

Lorentz still charges between 450 (R$ 2,100) and 650 (R$ 3,000) dollars for consultations at home after birth, plus additional depending on the time of service and the place.

“This home service is what I will do with the Hulk’s family. A large part of the public I serve is class A, A+. I see patients in penthouses worth 10 million dollars (R$ 46 million), 20 million dollars ( BRL 93 million) on Fisher Island (an exclusive island near Miami)”, he explained.

