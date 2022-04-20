Technology

Nolan North talks drastic changes made to Uncharted 4

Nolan North, known as Nathan Drake in Naughty Dog’s Uncharted video games, has spoken publicly about the drastic changes made to Uncharted 4 when Amy Hennig left the PlayStation studio.

In conversation during Couch Soup, where the presenters played Uncharted 4, North was asked about development and how this final version saw the light of day. The actor went straight to the point and spoke of the changes made after Hennig’s departure.

“The biggest thing most people can possibly remember is, we shot Uncharted 4 with Amy Hennig for 7 months. We were pretty far along in the game and she got fired from Naughty Dog and they got rid of everything we did,” said North. .

“They changed the whole cast. The original cast had Graham McTavish… Cutter had a huge role in Amy’s 4. Todd Stashwick was Sam and Alan Tudyk was Rafe.”

“But they ended up changing everything, Troy Baker came in for the role of Sam, they added Nadine for Laura Bailey.”

“Financially there was no problem, but you know, it’s the industry. I was glad they just didn’t cross it off and say it’s over.”

North describes an Uncharted 4 totally different from the one that hit stores, especially in the main characters and the first teaser already suggested a darker game than the one that was released.

