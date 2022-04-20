Notaries recorded record number of divorces in 2021 | Economy

More than 80 thousand couples divorced in the registry offices in Brazil in 2021 – a record number, according to data from the Notarial College of Brazil, which brings together the country’s notary offices. Data do not include judicial divorces.

From January to December, there were 80,573 divorcesan increase of 4% compared to the 77,531 registered in 2020 and the highest number in the series started in 2007 (when 22,195 divorces were recorded in the registry offices).

With judicial courts closed by the pandemic, the number of divorces drops 13.6% in 2020

The Federal District led the growth of divorces last year, up 40% to 2,583. There were also sharp increases in Amapá (33%), Acre (27%), Pernambuco (26%) and Roraima (19%).

In absolute numbers, São Paulo easily leads: there were 17,701 broken marriages in 2021. Paraná appears in second position, with 9,501, followed by Minas Gerais (8,025).

The possibility of performing a divorce online may have given impetus to this movement.. According to the president of the CNB, Giselle de Barros, extrajudicial divorces – those carried out in a notary’s office, without the need to go to court – were already growing year after year.

In July 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the e-Notarial platform started to allow the performance of most notarial acts remotely – including divorces.