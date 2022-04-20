Note on Coritiba x Santos FC, for the Copa do Brasil – Santos Futebol Clube

Due to the acts of violence between the fans that took place recently in the vicinity of Vila Belmiro, in Santos, the boards of Coritiba Foot Ball Club and Santos Futebol Clube agreed to request with the Brazilian Football Confederation that the confrontation between the teams scheduled for this Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Curitiba, valid for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, to be held with a single crowd.

Thus, in the sense of the search for the preservation of human life, in view of the short period of time for the match, the two institutions agree that the ideal solution, to avoid new incidents, is to ban the entry of visiting fans. In order to guarantee the complete success of the match and also providing the necessary security to the region of the city where the match takes place and to its residents, Coritiba Foot Ball Club and Santos Futebol Clube requested this request from the CBF, corroborated by the Public Ministry. do Paraná according to News of Fact number 0046.22.058309-3.

The CBF’s determination is also valid for the return match, on May 12, in Vila Belmiro, with a unique Santos FC crowd.

See here the Official Visiting Fans in Coritiba-PR x Santos-SP – Copa Intelbras do Brasil 2022