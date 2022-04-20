Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) completes sale of mobile assets to Tim (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro

In a material fact filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Oi informed that the sale of the company’s mobile assets to Tim (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro was completed. The competitors acquired Oi Móvel in a judicial auction in December 2020 and the purchase of the assets was approved by Cade earlier this year. The closing price of the operation was R$ 15.9 billion.

According to the statement, with the closing of the operation, the buyers made the cash payment of R$ 14.5 billion today. The remainder of the amount, equivalent to 10%, will be retained by the purchasers for up to 120 days for possible compensation of amounts that Oi may have to pay to those due to possible post-closing adjustments and other indemnification obligations provided for in the contract. .

“The conclusion of the Transaction, on this date, represents the implementation of one of the most critical stages of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and the Strategic Transformation Plan of Oi, aiming to assure the Company greater financial flexibility and efficiency and long-term sustainability”, says the communiqué text.

Oi’s Judicial Recovery

Three weeks ago, the company reported that the expected end of the judicial reorganization process was postponed for another 60 days. The original deadline would expire on March 31, but extension was necessary to accommodate new determinations of the judge responsible for the process, Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The judicial recovery process has been dragging on for more than five years, after Oi accumulated R$65 billion in debt with 55,000 creditors. Since then, the tele has managed to approve a recovery plan, which was later modified, including more asset sales, discounts on payments to creditors and extension of deadlines.

This process was scheduled to end in October 2021, but received approval from creditors to extend until May 2022 because of its complexity. At the time, however, the court set the date of March, which now ended up not being fulfilled either.

Balance

Oi is expected to release its fourth quarter balance sheet next week, on April 27, and hold a conference call the following day. The company postponed the disclosure, initially scheduled for March 29, due to the complexity of the segregation of assets that make up the UPI Ativos Móveis sold by the operator.

However, it released some preliminary data. Preliminary net revenue reached R$ 4.525 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a reduction of 4.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

Routine earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 1.6% in the last quarter of last year, totaling R$ 1.484 billion.

The operator’s cash flow increased from R$4.554 billion in 4Q20 to R$3.288 billion in 4Q21.

