On his way to the USA, Dylan Borrero says goodbye to Atlético-MG: “Forever, Galo!” | athletic-mg

More news from Atletico MG

1 of 3 Dylan Borrero celebrates a goal for Galo against Villa Nova — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Dylan Borrero celebrates a goal for Galo against Villa Nova — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In a video published on his social networks, Borrero said that Atlético “changed its history”, and thanked the club and the fans.

– Today I say goodbye to Atlético Mineiro, our Galo. From day one I was welcomed in the best possible way by everyone and it was an amazing experience. I scored, won the title and entered the history of one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. Only those who have lived can talk about the Mineirão crowded by the masses. It’s chilling. Gratitude to everyone for every moment, every game, every title.

“Atletico and Massa will forever be marked in my soul. Fighting has always been our ideal. Forever, Galo!”

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>>Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Dylan is being traded to MLS’s New England Revolution for a potential R$21 million. It will be a market movement that generates 225% profit for the Rooster.

The mining club invested 1 million euros in the acquisition of Borrero from Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia. Due to debt with FIFA, the player’s total cost was 1,260,000 euros in repaying the debt.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and sportv

For the club, the midfielder has 47 matches, three goals and six assists. It was being used more by Turco Mohamed, and growing in income. He played 11 games in 2022, including Atlético’s debut in the Libertadores in a 2-0 win over Tolima.

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!