Pantanal: What would the international cast of the Globo telenovela look like? – Movie news

Remake of the 1990 hit, Pantanal could very well get a Hollywood version – and we’ve already cast the ideal cast.

One of the most outstanding soap operas on Brazilian television, Pantanal won a remake on Globo and has repeated the success of its predecessor. Iconic characters such as Juma, Velho do Rio and Jove have already returned to the public – and they could well get an international version. So, we imagined what the cast of Pantanal would be like if this remake were Hollywood. Check out:

Maria Marruá – Zoe Saldana





Chameleon in theaters and used to being in big productions, Zoe Saldana would be the iconic mother of Juma Marruá. If she’s already transformed from a Na’Vi to Avatar, she certainly can also transform into a jaguar in wetland.

Juma Marruá – Zendaya





One of the biggest darlings of cinema today, Zendaya has already shown her wild and indomitable side as Rue, protagonist of Euphoria. Therefore, she would win the role of Alanis Guillen in the Globo soap opera.

Old Man by the River – Anthony Hopkins





A true entity of the Pantanal, the Velho do Rio needs to be played by a strong actor and we would cast Anthony Hopkins in the role. From The Silence of the Lambs to My Father, there’s no doubt that he can go from the most serene to the most threatening tone with ease.

Jove – Timothée Chalamet





Despite being born in the Pantanal, Jove does not identify much with the culture of the place and brings a personality that stands out in relation to his countrymen. Timothée Chalamet would be the perfect choice for the “different” role – and there would still be a Dune reunion between him and Zendaya.

José Leoncio – Antonio Banderas





With a dramatic and nuanced role, José Leôncio has a more serious air, which combines with some of the main works of Antonio Banderas’ career, such as A Pele Que Habito and Dor e Glória.

Filo – Salma Hayek





One of the most beloved characters in the Pantanal so far, Filó has a strong personality and also a dramatic charge – a role that would be played by Salma Hayek in our Hollywood version.

Muda – Simone Ashley





With a guaranteed return for Bridgerton season 3, Simone Ashley has such striking expressions that she would be perfect to play Muda, who needs to convey all her thirst for revenge without saying a word.

Madeleine – Rebel Wilson





Spoiled and difficult to deal with, Madeleine is Jove’s mother. Half rebellious and full of suitors, the antagonist would be played in our version by Rebel Wilson, who masters the art of creating irreverent and provocative characters.

Irma Novaes – Jessica Chastain





Camila Morgado and Jessica Chastain could be related and, therefore, the Oscar-winning actress would be the ideal choice to play Irma Novaes in the 2nd phase of the soap opera, which grew up under a repression almost invisible to others.

Thaddeus – Adam Driver





A rustic man of few words would be a great opportunity for Adam Driver to continue showing the dramatic and mysterious talent that he has already proven with productions like The Last Duel, House Gucci and BlacKkKlansman.

Jaguar – Nala (Lion King)





Finally, the great star of Pantanal could not be left out and, as the jaguar is an animal most characteristic of the fauna of South America, the role would need to be adapted in Hollywood. Our choice here is Nala, from The Lion King: like Maria Marruá, the character is a fierce mother who does everything to protect her cub.