Paraná confirms 1,933 more cases and 10 deaths from Covid-19

The Secretary of State for Health released this Wednesday (20) another 1,933 confirmed cases and 10 deaths – not necessarily representing the notification of the last 24 hours – as a result of the infection caused by the new coronavirus. There are adjustments at the end of the text.

The accumulated data from the monitoring of Covid-19 show that Paraná has 2,427,473 confirmed cases and 42,824 deaths from the disease.

The confirmed cases released on this date are from April (1,349), March (32), February (157) and January (365) of 2022; December (3), November (4), October (2), September (5), August (1), July (2), June (1), April (1), March (3) 2021; December (1), November (2), October (2), September (1) and July (2) 2020.

INTERNED – 131 patients with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized in SUS beds (59 in ICU and 72 in clinical/ward beds).

DEATHS – Sesa reports the death of 10 more patients. There are two women and eight men aged 17 to 93 years. The deaths occurred between March 29, 2021 and April 19, 2022.

The patients who died resided in: Curitiba (2) and one person in each of the following municipalities: Quitandinha, Piraí do Sul, Ortigueira, Maripá, Maringá, Jaboti, Guaíra, Cascavel.

OUTSIDE PARANÁ – Monitoring by Sesa records 10,849 cases of residents outside the state, 233 people died.

