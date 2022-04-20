Paraná sanctions law against ‘vaccine passport’ requirement

Governor Ratinho Junior (PSD) sanctioned the law that prohibits the requirement of a “vaccine passport” against covid-19 in Paraná. The sanction was published today in the state’s Official Gazette. The text had been approved in the second round of the Legislative Assembly earlier this month. It even had its proceedings suspended in March by the TJ-PR (Tribunal de Justiça do Paraná).

The project was presented in 2021 by deputies Ricardo Arruda (PL), delegate Fernando Martins (Republicans), Colonel Lee (DC), soldier Fruet (Pros), delegate Jacovós (PL) and Gilberto Ribeiro (PL).

According to the new law, the requirement throughout the state of “discriminatory document, certificate, certificate, declaration or health passport proving vaccination” against the disease caused by the new coronavirus is vetoed.

According to the text, the rule applies to “for the practice of any act or access to any space for collective use, public or private, of any nature or sphere, regardless of the public capacity of the place”.

The law also lists several situations in which proof of vaccination will no longer be mandatory. Among them are hiring, obtaining and maintaining work, employment or position, obtaining documents and registration in competitions, enrollment in schools, universities and educational and educational institutions, access to religious temples, government offices, modes of transport, of any nature, schools, universities and similar educational and teaching institutions, commercial, industrial and banking establishments, service providers and any similar establishments.

It is authorized, however, that authorities prevent entry to these places in case of infection by covid-19 and negative tests can only be required for act or access to collective space if the measure is valid for all citizens, vaccinated or not.

End of the covid-19 emergency

The end of the vaccine passport requirement in Paraná comes days after the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, also announced the end of the Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) of covid-19. The announcement was made in a statement by the head of the portfolio on a national radio and TV channel last Monday (18).

“This rule recognizes what we already experience in Brazil normally. The covid has not ended and will not end, at least in the near future. We will have to live with it”, said Queiroga during a press conference yesterday to explain the details of the measure. “No public health policy will be interrupted,” he added.

Decision serves Bolsonaro’s interests, says Vecina

In an interview with UOL Newspublic health doctor Gonzalo Vecina said that the announcement of the measure was not “intelligible” and only sought to meet the electoral interests of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “The moment (of the pandemic) is not desperate, but it would never be to decree the end of the health emergency.”

According to Vecina, the decree that ended yesterday by Queiroga bases the validity of about 170 acts that were taken by the Executive to deal with the pandemic, such as the one that allows the emergency registration of vaccines against covid-19 and the dispensation of bids.

“The difference between the emergency and normal registration (of vaccines) is small, but it means something around three to four months of bureaucratic processing at Anvisa”, said the doctor.