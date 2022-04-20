Patients with Sars CoV-2 pneumonia have a higher risk of developing dementia

posted on 04/20/2022 06:00



(credit: Justin Kelley/MU Health Care/Disclosure)

A new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in the United States shows that hospitalized patients with pneumonia caused by Sars-CoV-2 are at greater risk of developing dementia than those with other types of lung infection. Scientists extracted data from a database containing 1.4 billion medical records, Cerner Real World Data. For the research, information regarding hospitalized patients with persistent lung inflammation for more than 24 hours was selected.

Among the 10,403 patients with Covid-associated pneumonia, 312 (3%) had new-onset dementia soon after recovery, compared with 263 (2.5%) of the remaining 10,403 with other types of lung inflammation also diagnosed with Covid-19. cognitive problem. That risk was shown to be higher in people over 70, said lead author Adnan I. Qureshi, a professor of clinical neurology. “The type of dementia seen in survivors of Covid infection primarily affects memory, the ability to perform everyday tasks and self-regulation. Language and awareness of time and location remained relatively preserved,” he said in a press release. .

The median time interval between infection and diagnosis of dementia was 182 days for patients with covid-19. Qureshi said a more in-depth study with a longer follow-up could provide a more complete picture, helping to determine the mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia can affect cognition to this extent. “The findings suggest the need for screening for cognitive deficits among survivors,” he said. “If there is evidence of impairment during screening and the patient continues to report cognitive symptoms, a referral for a more comprehensive evaluation may be necessary.”