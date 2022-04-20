Patrício Pitbull explains the secret to winning rematches and provokes AJ McKee: “Crying is free” | combat

Patricio Pitbull defeated AJ McKee last Friday, in San Jose, USA, and regained the Bellator featherweight belt, which he had lost to the American fighter himself in his last fight.

With the feat, the Brazilian not only returned to the rank of number one in the organization, but also maintained his tradition of being the “king of rematches” – Pitbull always won the opponent who defeated him when he faced his tormentor again.

In an interview with this week’s “Mundo da Luta” podcast, the champion said he taught his son an important lesson after losing his first encounter with McKee. (Listen in full in the player above).

1 of 1 Patrício Pitbull defeated AJ McKee by unanimous decision — Photo: Bellator MMA Patrício Pitbull defeated AJ McKee by unanimous decision – Photo: Bellator MMA

– Every day I wake up and I have my athlete’s routine, as a champion it’s even more demanding, and my son sees that I don’t have a very natural routine. There’s a schedule I have to follow and he sees that I don’t eat like normal people here at home do. I don’t celebrate like people who are on vacation, on the beach, with drinks… For him to understand correctly, I say: “Daddy fights, you see my training on a daily basis, see how I eat, so Dad lost (this past time), that’s part of the struggle”. It’s sad, he cried, he was apprehensive, but it was a process for him to learn how my life was going to be pulled after this defeat, because in every fight I lose, I do everything possible to get over it and refuse to stay defeated. I’m a guy that I lost in the last fight, but I visualized that it was a technical error, because the guy was long, new, technical, he’s good, but I have the conditions to win. Even with the media saying “is Pitbull gone?”, I had this in my head, to really know who I am. So there’s no use in anyone wanting to say anything, wanting to dictate anything in my life. I know where I really am. And my son following this is very good, because he knows the moment, that defeat is part of life, not only of the fighter, but of life as a whole. And your refusing to be defeated is much more important. I took him in both situations, thank God, we managed to reverse that score, and I had the opportunity to show his father winning once again.

To be able to win once again in a rematch, Patricio revealed some characteristics that he carries with him throughout his career.

– There are a lot of fighters that hitting is a lion, but being beaten is a kitten. In my whole life I’m always the smallest or one of the smallest in the gym, so I’ve always had to overcome myself, it’s never been easy. There’s the issue of size, weight issue, so that makes you always do more than others. I was always in trouble. To this day, when I meet someone at the gym who manages to put me in a difficult situation, I don’t appeal and go to my good area, I stay in what the guy is good at, I put myself in a risky situation all the time. That makes me always outdo myself. So when I’m defeated in a fight, I just can’t settle. I didn’t set myself up to lose. Never! I think I have more than 500 jiu-jitsu fights and I can count on my fingers how many defeats I have. In MMA it was no different. I know I have technical ability, and mentally I know that I can overcome anyone, modesty aside, I’m that guy who wants to take it out when he gets slapped. This desire to discount, this bad boy thing, I don’t think I’ve lost it yet. So, the day that this fire no longer burns here in my heart, it will be the time to stop. But I still have it. He bit me, and I had to bite back.

Despite winning by unanimous decision, the Brazilian saw his opponent question the result while still in the cage, but he shrugged off his rival’s protests.

– Crying is free, you can cry at will. Now there’s nothing to do. He made that pathetic little face of his when the result came out, but 10 seconds before the result came out he had his head down. He knew he lost. I didn’t just bring him physical pain, I brought him mental pain. He’ll remember me for the rest of his life, but that’s because he talked a lot of nonsense, before the first fight and before this one. He wasn’t respecting me, he was too big. Normal. He’s a new guy, undefeated, he beat everyone, arrived and beat the champion in less than two minutes, so it’s normal for him to have that break, but I managed to stop his tongue, it worked. We have all the media there giving me the fight, the score for the blunt blows were all mine. He was cornered, and there is no champion who fights cornered, a champion has to fight forward.

André Fialho defeated Miguel Baeza by TKO in the 1st round in the UFC

Devin Clark knocked out William Knight in the 3rd round (elbow + punches) at UFC

UFC Luque vs Muhammad Best Moments

Veteran Tsuyoshi Kohsaka, 52, knocked out Mikio Ueda at Rizin 35

Rafa Garcia submitted Jesse Ronson with a rear naked choke with just 10s left to finish the 2nd round in the UFC

UFC Luque vs Muhammad Best Moments

Roberto Satoshi submitted Johnny Case with a triangle/armbar and kept Rizin’s belt

Spike Carlyle knocked out Koji Takeda with a guillotine at Rizin 35