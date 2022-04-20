Paulo Sousa scales Isla for Flamengo; Rony goes to the field for Palmeiras

At the Flamengo and Palmeiras will play their first match since the Libertadores final last year (20), at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, in an early match for the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

In relation to the previous match, when Fla beat São Paulo 3-1, the news is for Isla’s squad, who was on the bench at Maracanã and entered the second stage, scoring one of the goals of the red-black victory. .

Thus, coach Paulo Sousa selected his team with Hugo; William Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Lázaro; Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol.

On the bench, the novelty is the defender Pablo listed for the first time, and accompanied by Diego Alves, Santos, Rodinei, Wesley, Léo Pereira, Andreas Pereira, Daniel Cabral, Diego, Marinho and Pedro.

Abel Ferreira’s team, on the other hand, will have Rony back in the starting lineup, and will take to the field with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Rony and Gustavo Scarpa.

The alternates are Marcelo Lomba, Kuscevic, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Giovani, Breno Lopes, Atuesta, Gabriel Menino, Gabriel Veron, Rafael Navarro and Jailson.

With four points, Rubro-Negro wants to win to take the top of the table – with one more game.

Verdão has scored one point in two games, and is looking to win or draw in order to move away from the bottom of the standings.