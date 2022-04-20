People with HIV lose antibodies against Covid faster, study shows

People living with the HIV virus are less likely to have detectable total serum antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 than those who are not immunosuppressed due to the loss of anti-S antibodies, the ones most involved in protecting against the causative virus. of Covid-19.

The finding was made through a study in the area of ​​infectious diseases at Ciber (Ciberinfec), dependent on the Instituto de Saúde Carlos 3º (Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation), led by Juan Macías, a researcher at the Virgen de Valme Hospital (Seville). , southern Spain), and the Instituto de Biomedicina de Seville (IBiS), and which was carried out six months after they contracted Covid-19, according to a statement.

To conduct this study, all Covid-19 cases in people with HIV diagnosed between March 8, 2020 and March 30, 2021 (a total of 63) were included, as well as a parallel group of 108 HIV-free patients who also had Covid and were treated on an outpatient basis or in emergencies.

According to Juan Macías, “until now, there were limited and controversial data on the immune response in people living with HIV and on their mortality, so it was necessary to have data comparing the kinetics of antibodies after natural infection by Sars-CoV-2 in these patients and in people without HIV”.

After six months of follow-up, the proportion of people living with HIV with detectable total serum antibodies to Sars-CoV-2 was 86%, while in the control group (no HIV) it had been 98%.

In addition, anti-S antibody titers were significantly lower for these HIV-affected individuals.

As the Ciberinfec researcher explains, “our analyzes show that HIV infection was independently associated with the persistence of total anti-Sars-COV-2 antibodies and anti-S antibody levels six months after Covid-19”.

These results may suggest that people living with HIV are more prone to coronavirus reinfection because they show that, six months later, they are less likely to have detectable total serum antibodies​​than people without HIV.

Likewise, the concentration of anti-S antibodies, those most involved in protecting against infection, is lower in these patients.

In this regard, Juan A. Pineda, a signatory to the work, maintains that “although it has been reported that the response to vaccines is similar between people with HIV and healthy people in the short term, data are needed after a longer follow-up” and adds that “if the kinetics of plasma antibodies after vaccination reflect what happens in natural infection, these patients may have a higher risk of infection despite being vaccinated, so booster doses and longer follow-up are recommended.”