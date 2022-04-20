PicPay Store now offers Shopee shopping with 6% cashback

PicPay announced this Monday (18) a novelty for its customers. Now, the app’s marketplace, PicPay Store, allows its customers to shop on Shopee. And the best: those who choose to buy the store’s products can receive cashback of up to 6%. According to the company, the cashback is deposited directly into the customer’s account, within the period established by the partner. So, to find out more, check it out below!

In this way, new PicPay users, in addition to the Shopee promotion, still have access to an exclusive coupon that gives up to 50% off the PicPay Store. The promotional value must be redeemed within 30 days. With the addition of Shopee in the partner roll, the PicPay marketplace now has more than 330 companies. Among them are Amazon, Boticário, Netshoes, Aliexpress, Natura, Centauro, Dafiti, Fast Shop and others.

Anyway, in addition to selling products, PicPay Store brings together several services. There, you will find the option to recharge your cell phone, buy credit for online games, TV subscription, music apps, etc. You can even buy delivery app credits and secure today’s lunch or dinner.

It is worth mentioning that, depending on the campaign carried out, some stores have cashback of up to 20%. In the specific case of Shopee, the cashback only goes up to 6%, depending on your purchase. But it is possible that future promotions will offer even greater advantages. To check out all the promotions, download the PicPay app, for Android and iOS, and access the Store in just a few clicks!

