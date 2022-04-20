Piqué’s company received 24 million euros for taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia | spanish football

The Spanish Football Federation (REEF) has negotiated a €24 million fee for Kosmos, the sporting events company chaired by Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, for bringing the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The information is from the Spanish website El Confidencial.

The publication, which had access to documents and private audio messages between Piqué and REEF president Luis Rubiales, reports that the federation received 40 million euros per season for each of the six editions organized in Saudi Arabia (total of 240 million euros). euros), while Kosmos would receive 4 million euros per season (total of 24 million euros). So far, three editions have been played in the country.

“The comment is part of the ‘Supercup Files’, a series of files that reveal, among other scandals, that Piqué played a decisive role in the negotiations for holding the Supercup in Saudi Arabia and had, throughout this process, privileged treatment by Rubiales for unclear reasons,” wrote El Confidencial.

Gerard Piqué called a press conference through the Twitch platform to defend the performance of his company.

– Everything we did is legal and there was no conflict of interest – declared the Barcelona defender.

– In the world in which we operate, a 10% commission is the market standard and according to what all agencies charge for this type of management.

1 of 2 Real Madrid fans during the 2020 edition of the Spanish Super Cup – Photo: Reuters Real Madrid fans during the 2020 edition of the Spanish Super Cup – Photo: Reuters

And he described the operation as a “resounding success” to change the format of the Supercopa and move it outside of Spain. “Before changing the format, it was 120 thousand euros and now it’s 40 million.”

The first edition of the Supercopa de España in the territory of this Gulf monarchy took place in January 2020 between Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Valencia, and was won by Real Madrid.

Weeks before the first edition of the Supercup on Saudi territory, in January 2020, Rubiales had already confirmed at a press conference that the company participated in negotiations with the Asian country and that REEF did not make any payment directly to Kosmos, thus avoiding an infringement. of its code of ethics.

Last Thursday, the federation denounced in a statement that it was the victim of an “organized criminal action aimed at the subsequent disclosure of secrets through the distribution of confidential documentation with a clear spurious intention”, adding that “private text and audio conversations of REEF executives, including the president and general secretary, Andreu Camps” were subtracted.

In a statement published by the newspaper Marca, REEF considered that “the information does not bring anything new to what was published in 2019. All the numbers of the operation were presented, explained and supported by the Football Assembly”.

“It is part of a campaign of persecution and discredit that we are already used to”, explained an official of the federation, quoted by Marca.