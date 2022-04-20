Piracicaba will have two Covid-19 testing points from Monday, says city hall | Piracicaba and Region

The City Hall of Piracicaba (SP) makes available from next Monday (25) two testing points for Covid-19. The initiative will be by spontaneous demand, for epidemiological investigation.

the resident who have flu and respiratory symptoms, or have had contact with someone suspected or positive for Covid-19you can go to these places and do the quick test (antigen).

The action is carried out after sending the tests by the government of the State of São Paulo, in response to a request from the Municipal Health Department. According to the prefecture, in recent months there has been difficulty in acquiring testing material for Covid-19.

According to the Department of Primary Care, the Testing Centers will be located in Primary Care Reference Centers (Crab) Piracicamirim and Santa TerezinhaMonday to Friday, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Saturday, from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm.

“During this period, the units will receive, by spontaneous demand, the respiratory symptomatic population or communicators of these symptomatic to carry out rapid antigen tests for the detection of Covid-19”, informed the Secretary of Health, Filemon Silvano.

Interested parties must present a personal document with photo and CPF, in one of the two units, to take the exam. In case of a positive result, the person will be properly guided by the unit’s team regarding symptoms, treatment and isolation.

If the patient needs a medical certificate, he will be referred to one of the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city.

2 of 2 Health professional tests for Covid-19 in a resident of Piracicaba — Photo: Felipe Poletti Health professional tests for Covid-19 on a resident of Piracicaba — Photo: Felipe Poletti

As Moisés Taglietta, director of Health Surveillance in Piracicaba, explains, the opening of antigen tests to the population will also serve as a thermometer and measure the circulation of the coronavirus in the city.

“Unlike the beginning of the year, we are currently experiencing a moment of lower circulation of Covid-19 and, with the result of this test, we will be able to see exactly how the ‘transit’ of the disease is in the city. Due to vaccination, many people end up contracting the disease, however, they are asymptomatic, so testing is important and one of the ways to block, once and for all, the circulation of this virus”.

In January of this year, as a result of a new outbreak of Covid-19 by the ômicron variant and the H3N2 flu, the number of consultations with flu syndrome in the Emergency Care Units in the city reached 90% above normal and, consequently, the number of people who needed to perform rapid antigen tests in the public network also grew.

Given the scenario, tests were scarce, and it was not possible to acquire new shipments. At the time, the prefecture even limited testing to patients with severe symptoms.

According to Saúde, in January 2022 more than 27,000 tests were performed. Before that, in December 2021, there were about 2,100 tests carried out on the network.