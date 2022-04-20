PIS Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn until December; learn how to consult

the calendar of PIS Pasep 2022 (base year 2020) came to an end in March, however, many workers still have not withdrawn the amounts. Others do not even receive that they are entitled to the salary bonus. You have to be aware, since the deadline for withdrawing the money ends on December 29th.

how was it for PIS Pasep have been paid last year but delayed, this time your calendar started in February and lasted less than two months. According to the federal government, about 22 million workers received PIS Pasep 2022, which totals more than R$20 billion.

Those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424), are entitled to the salary bonus.

Each worker was paid according to the number of days worked during 2020. To receive the full amount of PIS Pasep (R$ 1,212) it was necessary to have worked registered during the 12 months of 2020. Those who worked less than that received the proportional value.

The PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal, through Digital Social Savings or directly into the current account of those who are customers of the bank. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil.

Consultation PIS Pasep 2022

To find out if you receive PIS, you need to access the Caixa Trabalhador or Digital Work Card applications; contact Caixa’s call center on 0800 726 0207; number 158, from the Ministry of Labor call center; or even at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

In the case of Pasep, information can be obtained by calling 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired), through the number 158 of the Ministry of Labor’s call center and also at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

