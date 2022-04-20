Pokémon Inspires Galaxy Z Flip 3 Special Edition Packed with Goodies | Cell

Samsung has revealed a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 inspired by Pokémon that promises to please fans of the Nintendo franchise. The folding cell phone maintains the technical file of the traditional version, but stands out for the presence of exclusive system themes, ringtones and design-related wallpapers.

The novelty for now is exclusive to South Korea, where the Pokémon fever has recently resurfaced with force. There, consumers will be able to order the smartphone through the Samsung website from the 24th, when the company will reveal more details about the personalized device. Even the price is kept secret.

🔎 iPhone 15: LG should provide unprecedented periscopic lens for Apple camera

2 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 traditional — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Traditional Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Pokémon is a famous RPG franchise developed by Nintendo in partnership with The Pokemon Company. The series, which completed 25 years in 2021 and remains high, has an extensive list of titles for various consoles and even mobile phones.

With the arrival of Pokémon GO to mobile phones in 2016, the games gained worldwide attention again. The latest game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch, sold over 6.5 million units in less than a week. The next title, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, has already been confirmed by Nintendo and is expected to release in 2022.

3 of 4 Smartphone comes with exclusive accessories inspired by Nintendo characters — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung Smartphone comes along with exclusive accessories inspired by Nintendo characters — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

Samsung’s special edition foldable smartphone comes in a large reddish box. The preview of the image released by Samsung suggests that the kit device is black, which means that it should not have a themed design on the housing. Stickers present in the set can be used by the user to personalize the cell phone.

Those who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition will take home accessories such as a Pokebook-shaped drawstring pouch, a Poké Ball-shaped popsocket holder, a monster protective case, a Pikachu keychain, a themed card game, and stickers with other characters in the franchise.

Despite being a special edition, as mentioned above, nothing changes compared to the traditional Galaxy Z Flip 3. The model maintains the Snapdragon 888 chipset (Qualcomm) with eight processing cores, as well as 8 GB of RAM for multitasking. The model has considerable engineering advances compared to its last generation sibling. Now, the cell phone has become more resistant and has a larger external screen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 announced (now water resistant)

When opened, the Samsung phone reveals a 6.7-inch panel that uses 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The feature allows for more fluid images and graphics to navigate the system or interact with games.

Samsung did not say whether it intends to launch the Pokémon variant in Brazil. The original Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrived in the country in September 2021 for a starting price of BRL 6,999. Today it costs BRL 5,599 on Amazon — a discount of BRL 1,400.

It is not the first time that the South Korean company has launched smartphone-themed units. In November last year, Samsung presented, together with Disney, special editions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 based on characters from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. At the time, the variant, which did not arrive in Brazil, included silicone covers, stickers and themed straps.

4 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 underwater — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the water — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Today, Samsung dominates the foldable cellphone market, with an 88% share of global sales. Behind-the-scenes information reveals that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. The launch should take place in 2025, which should intensify the dispute between the tech giants.

📝 Are Samsung Galaxy smartphones resistant? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum