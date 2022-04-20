Poll: Most Swiss are against NATO membership, 66% reject sending arms to Ukraine

According to the survey, 61% of respondents thought Switzerland could help Ukraine more. However, two-thirds (66%) are against sending weapons.

Sputnik Brazil – Research carried out by the consultancy “Blick”, in Switzerland, shows that the population is not interested in being part of the US-coordinated military alliance.

Although the Swiss are in favor of greater cooperation with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a survey in the country showed great rejection when it comes to joining the alliance.

Only 33% of Swiss are in favor of a possible NATO membership, according to information from the Le Temps portal.

On the other hand, a small majority of 56% were in favor of “closer collaboration” with the military organisation.

The study, carried out by the Sotomo Institute in collaboration with the group “Blick”, was carried out with about 20,000 people consulted between 12 and 14 April.

The data also reveals that 47% of respondents believe that Swiss neutrality was not violated when the country sanctioned Russia, following European Union guidelines.

However, two-thirds (66%) are against the delivery of weapons, and 62% approve of the delivery of helmets and protective vests.

It is worth remembering that the NATO war industry moves the 100 largest arms manufacturers in the world, which grew 15% in the last five years, turning, in 2021 alone, about R$ 3 trillion in trade.

Americans and European manufacturers account for 82% of this market, with the United States having 41 of the 100 largest arms companies in the world.

US F-35 fighter jets under threat

On the 15th, NATO revealed that the new European plans include US nuclear bombs “shared” with its allies and that will be deployed on F-35 fighter jets.

The plans are part of the alliance’s “nuclear sharing” program.

“We’re moving fast and furious to modernize the F-35s and incorporate them into our planning and our exercises and things like that as these capabilities become connected,” said Jessica Cox, director of nuclear policy at the F-35. NATO.

According to the survey in Switzerland, the initiative to stop the purchase of the F-35 would not stand a chance today. Only 30% of respondents would vote in favor, and 64% against.

The Swiss would also be in favor of the country’s involvement in the UN, with 59% saying they were in favor of running for a two-year seat on the entity’s Security Council.

