Portuguesa-RJ x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Despite being a club from Rio de Janeiro, Portuguesa will send the match at Estádio do Café, in Londrina-PR, as it has negotiated the control with businessmen. The team comes packed after eliminating CRB and Sampaio Corrêa with two wins.

Leader of the Brasileirão after two rounds, Corinthians comes from three consecutive victories, against Botafogo, Deportivo Cali-COL and Avaí. With two complicated commitments ahead (a Derby against Palmeiras on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and a duel with Boca Juniors for Libertadores on Tuesday), the trend is that coach Vítor Pereira will take to the field an “alternative” team.

It will be the first clash in the history between the two clubs. Portuguesa-RJ, by the way, participates for the first time in the Copa do Brasil. The team competes in Serie D of the Brazilian Championship.

The matches of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil take place in a round-trip format. It is worth remembering that goals scored away from home are no longer a tiebreaker. In case of equality after the two matches, the classification is decided on penalties.

Portuguesa-RJ – Coach: Toninho Andrade

The Portuguese Athletic Association’s season started with a defeat to Flamengo, for the Campeonato Carioca. In the competition, there were three wins, three draws and five defeats. One of the victories was over Botafogo: thrashed by 5 to 3. Qualified for the Rio Cup, it fell in the semifinal to Resende. His last game was for Série D of the Brazilian Championship. A 0-0 draw, away from home, against São Bernardo.

Who is out: Feitosa (injury).

Probable team: George; Joazi, Itambe, Leandro Amaro and Jerfferson. Sidney, Jhonnatan and Miler; Claudinho, Rafael Pernao and Kayron.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Timão will take to the field a very alternative team. Players who usually start, such as Willian, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Paulinho did not even travel. It is possible that Corinthians fans can see young players like Giovane and Wesley on the field, great promises from the base. In defense, guaranteed presence of Robert Renan, 18-year-old defender. Vítor Pereira has already warned: he will continue to work with the team due to the tight schedule.

Who is out: Lucas Piton, Raul Gustavo, João Victor, Maycon, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Júnior Moraes (spared), Cantillo (flu) and João Pedro (right thigh discomfort).

Possible escalation: Cássio, Léo Maná (Fagner), Robert Renan, Belezi (Gil) and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Giuliano and Luan; Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Giovane.

