Positive data lead banks and IMF to raise forecasts for Brazil’s GDP; understand the reasons – Economy

A series of positive data, such as a rise in retail sales, an increase in commodity prices and the release of FGTShas taken banks, consultancies and institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revise upward the growth forecast for the Brazilian economy this year. In the case of the IMF forecasts, released yesterday, the Brazil should grow 0.8% (previously expected 0.3%), compared to world growth of 3.6% (4.4% before).

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explains both the upward revision of growth in some countries, such as Brazil, and the decline in global growth. The rise in the price of commodities pressure on the economy, especially that of the Europebut it gives some breath to grain-exporting countries.

To get an idea, the exports Brazilians from agribusiness had the highest value for the month of March in history, at US$ 14.53 billion, up 29.4% over the same period last year. The main reason was the 27.6% increase in prices, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

On the domestic market, sales in the retail in February, for example, rose 1.1%, according to the IBGE, above market expectations. In services, despite the fall of 0.2% in February, analysts still see a positive outlook. “The service sector is getting back on track with the advance of vaccination, and people are feeling encouraged to consume outside their homes,” says Claudio Considera, an associate researcher at FGV-Ibre.

The weight of interest

There is, however, an assessment among economists that this improvement in numbers could run out of steam. “From the middle of the year, we see a greater contraction of the Brazilian economy due to the cycle of high prices. fees”, says the chief economist of the C6 Bank, Felipe Salles. The institution revised its GDP from 0.5% to 1.5% this year, but that of 2023 was kept at 0.5%. In the case of the IMF, the projection for next year was reduced from 1.6% to 1.4%.

Salles says that, in the short term, the news allows estimating a slightly higher GDP. “The set of some good news allowed this review. For example, the reservoirs have improved and this means lower energy costs for companies. All this together contributes to the improvement of the activity. But it still falls far short of what was desired,” he says.

MB Associados consultancy is also in the process of reviewing its numbers. The expectation is that growth will change from zero to something between 0.5% and 1% in the year. This, however, does not mean that the news should be so positive up front.

The problem, says MB’s chief economist, Sérgio Vale, will be for 2023. This is because part of this year’s growth is also being motivated by the “goodness pack” adopted by the government, with an eye on the president’s re-election campaign Jair Bolsonarosuch as the release of the FGTS emergency withdrawal, the release of the Brazil aid and the increase in civil servant salaries.

“Having some growth is something to celebrate, but it’s far short of what we could have,” he says. According to IMF data, the Mexico should grow 2% this year, while South Africa and India should advance 1.9% and 8.2%, respectively.

The economist of Itaú Unibanco, Luka Barbosa, says that this year, of the three engines of GDP growth, two have a positive trajectory, such as the price of commodities and the fiscal stimulus made by the government. Next year, the uncertainties are greater. “There is an expectation that commodity prices will cool down, interest rates will still remain high and there should be no fiscal stimulus.” Therefore, the projections for this year were revised from 0.2% to 1% and for 2023, from 0.5% to 0.2%.

For Celso Toledo, a partner at consultancy LCA, forecasts for this year have improved in the face of small sighs of good news, but the future is still complicated. “I believe that no one has changed the scenario of mediocre growth as far as the eye can see,” says Toledo.