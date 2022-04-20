President of Grêmio will run for governor of Rio Grande do Sul? Understand the case | Guild

The president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, spoke again about the possible candidacy for the government of Rio Grande do Sul in the October election. Asked about the issue at a press conference on Monday, he said that “time will tell” whether he will run for the election or not.

Romildo is the name most quoted to be the option of the PDT, party for which he has been mayor of his city, Osório, on the North Coast, on three occasions.

– This agenda does not exist for me today. Let’s take care of Grêmio, which is the best thing in the world. I am a political being, but I am a grêmio. I am the president of the guild. I have a commitment in relation to the club – said Romildo.

As found out the geRomildo considered closing the matter for good and closing the doors to the candidacy after the defeat to Chapecoense, last Friday.

However, the PDT national directory made formal contact over the weekend and requested that the matter remain in the spotlight. This explains the president’s demonstration.

1 of 1 President Romildo Bolzan Jr. — Photo: Lucas Bubols/ge President Romildo Bolzan Jr. — Photo: Lucas Bubols/ge

In informal conversations with journalists, Bolzan has already said that there would be no climate to leave Grêmio during the Serie B dispute – and this position remains. Even so, the manager waits for the scenarios, both of the club in the competition and of the election, to be better designed to make a definitive decision.

The deadline for registering candidacies at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) is August 15th. Romildo recognizes that he is the party’s favorite and lives an impasse because of his political past. In addition to being mayor of Osório, the leader was also state president of the PDT.

Doubt has been circling the backstage of Grêmio for a long time. It is even the target of internal conversations by the club’s own executives, who are looking for answers and still do not find them to pass on to the employees.

The name of the president of Grêmio is seen favorably in the PDT at least since 2020, with public praise including figures such as the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes.

Federal deputy Pompeo de Mattos, at the time, said that the choice was “defined” internally, promptly denied by Bolzan. Behind the scenes, however, little is said about a plan B in the name of the Grêmio leader.

More recently, friend, neighbor and state president of PDT Ciro Simoni organized a campaign on social networks with the slogan “We want Romildo” also to exert pressure. The defense is that the party has its own candidate for the Piratini Palace.

What can happen to the Guild?

The Guild’s bylaws provide that if any member of the Board of Directors runs for an elective position, he will be released from the position from the confirmation that you will be a candidate until 30 days after the election.

Art. 81 § 3. If the Member of the Board of Directors is a candidate for an elective position, as of the approval of his name by the political party, he will be automatically released from the position held in the GRÊMIO up to 30 (thirty) days after the end of the election.

As the term of the current administration has already elapsed, the document provides that the vice-president with the oldest social registration will assume the position in the event of the president’s removal.