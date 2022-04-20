Productions on the new Marvel series move forward

Advertising

alaqua coxwho plays Maya Lopez in Archer hawkconfirmed through Instagram the start of filming of the new series echo. the plot of Marvel will be a production based on the character featured in the studio’s penultimate series, presented by Disney+.

through the stories on the social network, she informed a gift: flowers coming from Devery Jacobs, in celebration of the start of the recordings of Echos that takes place tomorrow, April 21st.

The actress describes:

"@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of shooting tomorrow."

Maya Lopez, known as Echo, was featured in the Hawkeye series and represents an important figure in Marvel comics. With a story strongly linked to the Kingpin, the character stands out for her fighting skills that reinforce her identity with a disability that doesn’t stop her from being a great rival.

The series that is now available on the streamingtakes place at the end of the year parties where the Clint (Jeremy Renner) will know Kate (Hailee Steinfeld), a character who also fights for justice in New York. Two years after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, Hawkeye will have to deal with new challenges in the city, while once again putting his family on the sidelines.

The story follows a pair of archers who discover a common enemy and use their powers to unmask them and protect the city. Florence Pugh is also part of the cast.

