PSG beat Angers, one win away from the French title

Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 3-0 this afternoon (20), away from home at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, and is one draw away from winning the tenth French title in its history. The trophy almost didn’t come out today, without Messi or Neymar on the field, but the conquest ended up being postponed by a saving goal by the vice-leader Olympique de Marseille in a parallel game.

Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos scored PSG’s goals in Angers. Everything was going very well until the 35th minute of the second half, when Amine Harit established a 3-2 comeback for Marseille over Nantes. Thus, the probable title of the Paris club was left for Saturday (23), at home against Lens, for the 34th round, in which a draw is enough to lift the cup.

How was the game

The nine absences didn’t change PSG’s behavior that much in the game: the team that spent the entire season attacking well and defending poorly repeated the dose today in Angers. No wonder that, in less than ten minutes, Navas was forced to make two good saves in the same play while Di María and Kehrer took danger to the opposing goal.

The first goal came in the 27th minute, when Mbappé scored with Hakimi on the right, played in front of the mark and kicked in the corner. At a disadvantage, the home team still tried to respond and even hit a ball on the post, but PSG managed to calm the game with a header by Sergio Ramos, completely free after a corner, to double the advantage before the break.

At half-time, the partial defeat of Olympique de Marseille to Nantes left the title close to PSG. In Angers, however, the game slowed down and had some scare: while goalkeeper Mandrea made good saves on one side, on the other the referee saw a penalty for Angers and only changed his mind after checking the VAR.

Marquinhos also scored PSG’s third header, in the final stretch of the game, with assistance from Di María. The only problem was that, in Marseille, shirt number 7 Harit scored Olympique’s comeback goal over Nantes, delaying the definition of the title. PSG still ended the game with ten because young Michut, 19, was sent off for a hard start in stoppage time.