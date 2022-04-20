Public Ministry accepts request from Coritiba and Santos for a single crowd in the Copa do Brasil; CBF accepts | Brazil’s Cup

The Public Ministry of Paraná accepted the request of Coritiba and Santos to play this Wednesday’s match, at 7:30 pm, at Couto Pereira, with a single crowd. The clubs had a favorable legal opinion from the CBF, but they are still awaiting the official document from the entity accepting the request.

The duel is valid for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. ge tracks everything in real time with exclusive videos.

The decision ignores article 20 of the Fan Statute, which says that “It is the right of the participating fan that tickets for matches that are part of professional competitions are offered for sale up to seventy-two hours before the start of the corresponding match“.

Tickets for the saints were being sold, but the coritiba suspended sales to visiting fans on Tuesday afternoon.

The delegate Luiz Carlos de Oliveira from the Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe) confirmed to the ge that the police will prevent the Santos fans from entering the road before entering Curitiba.

With discomfort in his left thigh, Léo Gamalho misses Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil

Childhood with Neymar and Gabigol at Santos, career difficulties and dream about BBB: Alef Manga’s exciting story

Although the decision of the Public Ministry of Paraná will only deliberate on this Wednesday’s match, there is an agreement between the clubs and CBF so that the return game, on May 12, in Vila Belmiro, will also have a unique crowd.

The clubs also asked that the return match of the Brazilian Championship, at Couto Pereira, only have fans of the home team.

The request came because of the risk of a new confrontation between the twisted. On Sunday, fans fought in the vicinity of Vila Belmiro. On the field, Peixe beat Coxa 2-1, for the second round of the Brasileirão.

On social media, for example, Torcida Jovem do Santos banned women and children in the caravan for the match because it was considered a “war game” internally. The values ​​of the trip, scheduled for Wednesday morning, range from R$80 to R$200.

The confusion happened before and during the beginning of the game, with throwing stones and objects. The Military Police had to intervene and even used stun bombs to try to defuse the fight.

In addition to the fights in the streets of the region, fans went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), located in the same neighborhood as the stadium, and caused several material damage, breaking the glass door and leaving the floor covered with shrapnel.

According to the PM, nine Santos and nine Coritiba fans were arrested and taken to the city’s 7th Police District. After testimonies to the authorities, all were released to respond in freedom.

Bulletins of the occurrence of bodily harm, possession of narcotics and damage were recorded. The PM also reported that 11 improvised explosive devices were seized with the supporters.