Pulmonary physiotherapy plays a crucial role in the recovery of covid-19 and long covid

Photo: Publicity/DINO

Physiotherapy was and has been fundamental in the treatment of people with covid-19. Working the lung, one of the organs most affected by the coronavirus, is a much more complicated task than it may seem, which is why the vast majority of doctors recommend a physical therapist to their patients with the disease, as only a specialized professional can prepare the lung for recovery.

And these complications are much more rigorous in those who have the long covid. This pathology affects one in ten people who contract the disease caused by the coronavirus. As its name implies, this disease causes sequelae for 12 weeks or more, unlike the average of covid-19, which is two weeks to a month.

It is a multisystem disease to which more than 200 symptoms can be attributed, which occur in variable combinations and can fluctuate in predictable patterns. These data are from the World Physiotherapy Confederation (World Physiotherapy), which represents 685,000 professionals and 125 organizations across the planet.

“The most common symptoms of long-term covid, after six months, include extreme exhaustion, exacerbation of post-exertion symptoms and problems with memory and concentration”, explains the world president of the entity, Emma Stokes.

According to her, a physical therapist is able to help people living with long-term covid as part of a rehabilitation program. “This professional ensures that exercise prescription is approached with care to minimize risk and ensure that exercise programs are restorative and do not worsen an individual’s symptoms.”

It is worth noting that the long covid is different for each person. Symptoms may vary with individuals. “A physical therapist can help people manage their symptoms and work with them to support their recovery,” adds Emma Stokes.

Frontline

No wonder physical therapists were part of the front line during the most critical moments of the pandemic around the world. These professionals played a crucial role in the difficult recovery of people who contracted the virus. They were and still are involved in patient assessment, goal setting and prescribing mobility and rehabilitation treatments. For this, physical therapists must work alongside a large multidisciplinary team.

Patients who end up in intensive care for a long time may become too weak. An important part of the physical therapist’s role is to help rehabilitate them. This means exercising as well as sitting and walking with these patients.

Before starting respiratory physiotherapy, the state of each patient must be known. If he is feeling fatigued while exercising, the treatment is wrong. These are exercises performed quickly, in a few minutes, and from two to three times a day, and the number of repetitions will depend on the severity of the patient.

It is important to point out that these are exercises indicated for patients whose PCR test shows that there is no longer transmission of the virus, in addition to being without fever and without such great difficulties in breathing.