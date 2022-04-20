QuintoAndar alleges unfair competition from Loft and wins in court

According to Judge Luiz Felipe Ferrari Bendini, from the São Paulo Court of Justice, Loft Brasil is using QuintoAndar advertisement images without authorization.

The startup, which appealed to the courts at the end of last month, accuses Loft of violating copyright and of using a fraudulent mechanism to try to attract its customers. In addition, QuintoAndar also alleged unfair competition.

Gol opens vacancies to work from home and without higher education requirement

You are likely to also like:

iFood is investigated by the MP on suspicion of financing campaign against delivery people

Omitting actions in the income tax return generates a fine of 150%

According to Agência Estado, QuintoAndar alleges in the lawsuit that the fraudulent means used by Loft Brasil would be to spread information about a non-existent partnership with the largest real estate company in Minas Gerais, Casa Mineira, which belongs to the startup.

Faced with the situation, the judge ordered the property purchase and sale company to stop the practice and also established a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand.

The company claims not to have used QuintoAndar’s name

In a note sent to Agência Estado, Loft Brasil said that it rejects any accusation of alleged inappropriate citation of partnership with third parties and claims to have never used the name or made any mention of a collaboration with QuintoAndar.

Loft also informed that preliminary clarifications were presented that make it clear that there was no illicit practice. According to the company, she was not notified of the court order and says she will evaluate the possibility of appealing.

Loft says not to use photos from other realtors without permission

Also in a note, Loft said it has no policy of using photos from other real estate agencies and portals without authorization. She says that, currently, it has internal processes that seek to avoid any misuse of images from other businesses.

In addition, the company also informed that, in line with the Marco Civil da Internet, it is not responsible for the actions of advertisers who use the platform, whether they are owners or realtors.

Workers complain of difficulty withdrawing FGTS

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Publicity / QuintoAndar