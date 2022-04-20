QuintoAndar obtains favorable decision in court against Loft for unfair competition; understand

Competitors in the real estate market, QuintoAndar and Loft recently gained prominence with the announcement of employee layoffs for various reasons. Now, the companies are involved in another imbroglio, but in the judicial sphere.

QuintoAndar obtained a favorable decision from the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) against Loft for unfair competition. Loft was accused of using photos of the competitor’s advertisements without authorization.

QuintoAndar’s accusation involves copyright infringement and the use of a fraudulent resource to try to divert customers, which could constitute unfair competition.

Loft would be disclosing — without authorization — a partnership with Casa Mineira, a real estate company in Minas Gerais, which belongs to the QuintoAndar group.

Judge Luís Felipe Ferrari Bedendi determined, in his order, that Loft ceases to use the photos and to disclose partnerships or any other link with Casa Mineira.

Loft denies accusations

In a statement, Loft denies any illegality. The company states that it is a policy not to use images from other portals and real estate agencies without authorization, and adds that it was not notified of the court decision and that it will still evaluate the possibility of appealing the decision.

“Loft has internal processes that seek to avoid any misuse of photographs owned by other portals and real estate agencies, this to ensure the quality of the photos and information it presents. In addition, in line with the Marco Civil da Internet, Loft is not responsible for acts of advertisers in the use of the platform (whether brokers or property owners)”, says the company.

“Loft rejects any accusation of alleged improper mention of partnerships with third parties. In particular, Loft never used the name institutionally or made any mention of having a partnership relationship with the real estate mentioned in the lawsuit filed by QuintoAndar”, added the startup.

When contacted, QuintoAndar said it would not comment on the case.

