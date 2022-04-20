RappiBank announces the launch of RappiCard in the Apple Pay wallet

RappiBank, the financial services vertical of Rappi, announces the launch of RappiCard within the Apple Pay digital wallet. The partnership between the two brands allows users to pay for their purchases with RappiCard through their Apple devices, without the need to store or share card data.

Petrobras, Vale and other actions to profit in the short term

In addition to facilitating and expanding the use of the digital card in a secure environment, the functionality also speeds up the process, as payment authorization is done through Touch ID or Face ID.

You are likely to also like:

Rappi co-founder creates payments startup and targets Brazilian market

Samsung Pay starts accepting C6 Bank cards

To use RappiCard for payment in Apple Pay, simply access the RappiCard section within RappiBank and select the option “Add to Apple Wallet”. Then, the user must choose the devices where he wants to add the card and confirm his information. The functionality also allows customers to set RappiCard as their default card.

“This novelty is yet another innovation that we are adding to RappiCard, always thinking about the agility of the service, the practicality and safety of our users”, informs João Felix, president of RappiBank Brasil.

Other benefits of RappiCard

In addition to the novelty of Apple Pay, RappiCard customers also find several benefits, such as an annual fee waiver and cashback of up to 12% for purchases in Rappi itself, and 1% for purchases outside the app. To facilitate and anticipate the payment of the invoice, the digital card allows the user to pay via Pix, in addition to the alternative of bank slip.

Get to know RappiBank

RappiBank was born to be a complete digital bank for allied establishments and Rappi users, made for Rappi and by Rappi. RappiBank’s objective is to increasingly strengthen the Rappi ecosystem through differentiated financial products and services. To learn more, visit the link.

PagBank: increase your credit card limit yourself; check out

About Rappi

Founded in 2015, Rappi is the first SuperApp in Latin America and is present in more than 100 Brazilian cities. Rappi provides an experience that allows consumers to order virtually any good or service. Through the application it is possible to access different categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, beverages, pharmacies, e-commerce, travel and financial services, among others.

In addition to traditional deliveries, users can receive products in less than 10 minutes, as well as fulfill wishes and obtain favors, which are unique options for Rappi. It’s a service at your fingertips – if it can be purchased, carried out and delivered, Rappi can help. From this perspective, Rappi drives economic development in all Latin American cities by accelerating the adoption of e-commerce. In addition to Brazil, Rappi is present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. More information at the link https://about.rappi.com/br.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Rappibank / Publicity