Rarely, 3-year-old girl is diagnosed with dementia

A 3-year-old English girl was diagnosed with Batten’s disease (CLN2), which causes dementia, loss of movement, vision, epileptic seizures and language delay. The diagnosis surprised the doctors because it is something very rare to happen at this age.

In just a few months, Florence Swaffield has already started to face difficulties walking and eating independently. The disease has no cure and gives a life expectancy of between six and 12 years.

In addition to Batten’s disease, the girl also has another condition called Ververi-Brady Syndrome, which causes developmental delay. Florence is the only person in the world who has a record of having two illnesses at the same time.

On social media, the girl’s mother explained that the disease is genetic and that she and Florence’s father are carriers of a gene inherited by their daughter.

Although there is no cure for this disease, Florence has been accepted into an experimental treatment that could delay the progression of some of her symptoms.

The treatment consists of the implantation of a brain device that will allow her to start the enzyme replacement therapy called ‘Brineura’. After that, she will be infused directly into her brain every two weeks.

“We are looking into possible treatments abroad that could prolong or save Florence’s eyesight so she doesn’t have to face her final years in darkness,” the mother said.

The initial features of Batten’s disease (CLN2) usually manifest in the first years of a child’s life. Symptoms usually include recurrent seizures and difficulty coordinating movements, speech delay/loss, and regression of skills. Affected children also develop vision loss typically by age 5 years.

CLN2 disease affects motor skills such as sitting and walking. This condition also causes childhood dementia, which gradually gets worse.