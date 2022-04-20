Ratinho Junior sanctions law banning vaccine passport in Paraná

Photo: Rodrigo Félix Leal/AEN

The governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior (PSD), sanctioned this Tuesday, 19, the law that vetoes the requirement of the so-called vaccine passport. With this, it is prohibited to charge proof of immunization for access to public and private services and establishments in the state.

According to the law, it is not possible to require documentation for hiring, obtaining and maintaining public or private work, employment or office. It is also vetoed the requirement of proof for obtaining documents and registration in competitions, enrollment in schools, universities and similar institutions of instruction and education, public or private, among other activities. The legislation also prevents the restriction of access to religious temples, universities, public or private schools and commercial, industrial and banking establishments.

One of the authors of the law, state deputy Ricardo Arruda (PSL), celebrated the governor’s sanction.

“Now we can charge dictators who want to impose this obligation. Today, the people of Paraná regain the freedom they had taken from them, the right to come and go, the right to work, to study, to enroll in college and college”, he celebrated.

Read the full report on the website of Banda B, a partner of GMC Online.

