Real Madrid beat Osasuna 3-1

Real Madrid beat Osasuna, today (20), by 3 to 1, and put their hand on the Spanish Championship cup. The goals of the match were scored by Alaba, Asensio and Lucas Vázquezfor the madridistas, and Budimirfor the rojillos.

The La Liga title cannot go to Madrid yet, as it is still necessary to wait for tomorrow’s match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad. Any result other than a Barça victory gives the cup to Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Real returns to the field next Tuesday (26), at 16:00 (GMT), to face Manchester City, in a match valid for the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League. Osasuna will face Elche on May 1, at 9 am (Brasília time), for the Spanish Championship.

There and here

In the 11th minute of the game, Real Madrid opened the scoring. After Benzema received from Ceballos, the Frenchman arranged for Alaba to submit. The first shot was saved by Herera, but shirt 4 did not forgive the rebound and sent the ball to the back of the net.

At the end of the game, Osasuna responded. Chimy Avila crossed low and found Budimir free in the small area. The striker only needed to touch the goal to equalize the score. 1 to 1 in El Sadar!

Not worth!

The goal that would be Osasuna’s turnaround was invalidated by the referee’s assistant. After a corner kick, the ball fell to Budimir, who dominated and kicked it to the back of the net. However, the assistant noticed that the position of shirt 17 was irregular and marked the offside.

Real in advantage

Still in the first half, Camavinga made a beautiful shot to Ceballos, who was free in the area and finished for the goal, but Herrera made the save. Asensio grabbed the rebound, kicked it on goal and scored the Madrid team’s second goal of the match.

Not like that, Benzema!

The referee of the game awarded a penalty when Chimy Ávila put his hand on the ball as he was dribbled by Rodrygo. Bezema took responsibility and took the penalty, but goalkeeper Herrera did very well and managed to save.

Shortly thereafter, the referee of the match awarded another penalty for Real, this time after a foul on the Brazilian. Shirt 9 took the ball to take the penalty again, but he did exactly as in the first one and the Osasuna goalkeeper defended once more. It looked like a replay, but they were different shots.

Benzema regrets after missing penalty against Osasuna Image: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Blessed Victory!

At the end of the match, in a fulminating counterattack, Benzema launched Vini Jr., who dribbles Vidal, invaded the area and played for Vázquez. The winger finished to enact Real’s victory!

Chronology

In the 11th minute of the first half, full-back Alaba opened the scoring for the madridista team, but shortly after, in the 13th minute, Budimir left everything the same in Pamplona. Still in the early part of the game, Asensio put Real ahead in the 44th minute. In the second half, Benzema missed two penalties and Lucas Vázquez secured the victory with a goal in the 50th minute.

DATA SHEET: OSASUNA 1×3 REAL MADRID

Reason: 33rd round of the Spanish Championship

Local: El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona (Spain)

Date and time: April 20, 2022, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

goals: Alaba (11′ 1st – RMA), Budimir (13′ Q1 – OSA), Asensio (44′ Q1 – RMA) and Lucas Vázquez (50′ Q2 – RMA)

Yellow cards: Camavinga (RMA), Brasanac (OSA), Nacho Fernández (RMA)

Osasuna: Herrera, Vidal, Aridane, David García, Cote (Oier), Moncayola, Brasanac (Roberto Torres), Javi Martínez (Kike Barja), Chimy Ávila, Budimir and Kike García (Manu Sánchez). Technician: Jagoba Arrasate

Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Nacho Fernández, Alaba (Carvajal), Camavinga (Isco), Valverde, Ceballos (Toni Kroos), Asensio, Benzema and Rodrygo (Vinicius Jr.). Technician: Carlo Acelotti