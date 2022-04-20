Record revenue, debt reduction, commissions… See details of Flamengo’s balance sheet | sport business

Flamengo takes its 2021 balance sheet to vote on the 25th with positive numbers to show. It is worth noting that the result was boosted by relevant extra revenues, such as those from the 2020 Brasileirão, which only ended at the beginning of the following year due to the pandemic. Even so, the club plans to maintain gross revenue above R$1 billion in 2022, with the return of revenue from games and growth in marketing revenues.

In several points of the financial statements, however, the club differentiates the values ​​without the entry of these revenues that would initially be from 2020. Thus, the gross revenue is R$ 992 million.

– The club surpassed the mark of R$ 1 billion in gross revenues in 2021, earning R$ 1,082 MM according to Brazilian and international accounting standards. This level of revenue is unprecedented in Brazilian football and symbolizes the level that the club has reached in terms of generating resources. Even if part of this amount is due to the accounting of part of the 2020 Brazilian Championship in 2021, the 2021/A revenue, of R$ 992 MM, represents a 31% growth in relation to 2020/A and 4% in compared to the year 2019″ – says an excerpt from the document.

The red-black finance report shows a surplus of BRL 177 million, with BRL 152 million in cash, including BRL 25 million in restricted cash, which is a value temporarily blocked due to bank loans (see chart below). Gross revenue was R$ 1.082 billion.

The club explains the restoration work that has been carried out on the cashier, as well as the protection against exchange rate variations, with “almost half” of its cash in foreign currency, as described in this excerpt from the document.

– Over the last decade, Flamengo has been carrying out a strong effort to rebuild its cash position, not only in terms of volume of liquid resources, but also in terms of exchange rate protection. Today, almost half of its cash is available in foreign currency, dollars or euros. This gives the club peace of mind in times of exchange rate volatility that there will be no pressures on payment flows in foreign currency.

During 2021, there was a considerable reduction in the red-black net operating debt: from R$380 million to R$263 million, a similar number to 2017 and the second lowest since 2013. Another indicator, net financial debt, reached R$ 82 million negative, which indicates that the club has more in cash than it has to pay to the banks.

Commissions, gloves and rights



In 2021, Flamengo spent R$190 million on player rights. And some substantial commissions. The transaction amounts are described in the table below, which appears in the balance sheet. Values ​​also appear in commissions for the hiring of Pedro, Andreas Pereira, Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Michael, Leo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and others. Check the table below (the values ​​are in thousands, so 4,368 correspond to R$ 4,368 million).

Regarding player rights purchases, the report makes the following considerations.

– Investment in economic rights was lower than in previous years, although this effect is not reflected in cash flow, since, as is customary in the industry for clubs with good financial credibility, part of the payment of transactions for the purchase and sale of athletes is split. To illustrate this difference, it is worth noting that Flamengo disbursed R$ 190 million in the payment of economic rights in 2021 (including payments related to new and old contracts), the highest amount in the historical series, despite the relatively low value of investment in new signings when compared to the previous two years.

In the presentation of the 2021 financial statement, the club also discusses the goals and budget for 2022. The first one: keeping revenues above R$ 1 billion. The club believes that this will be possible with readjustments of broadcasting contracts and the recomposition of game day revenues, such as box office. The club treats as “a high probability of confirmation of these expectations at the end of the year”.

In the part that deals with the budget and planning for 2022, the club does not ignore the recent events in Europe. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has possible impacts already identified by the club, as described below, in an excerpt that appears in the financial statements.

– Regarding the recent events of the Ukraine-Russia war, the main impacts identified so far in the macroeconomic scenario were (a) appreciation of the Real against foreign currencies, (b) increase in input costs, in particular fuel and (c) interest rate increase in the economy. In the case of Flamengo, none of these impacts is assessed as particularly relevant. The Club has adequate natural protection against exchange rate fluctuations as it maintains a balance of payments in foreign currency, always having close “payable” and “receivable” amounts in each quarter. In the case of the cost of inputs, the highest incidence will be on the costs of international flights, whether career or chartered, but as they are one-off events, their economic relevance will be limited. Finally, the increase in interest rates has little impact on Flamengo, since today we have a need for low leverage and also low-cost credit lines due to the high confidence of the financial market in Flamengo’s ability to pay.