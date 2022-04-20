recruiter suggests production of new saga game

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End marked the conclusion of Nathan Drake’s story in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it ended for good. In fact, a new game in the saga may be in development, as a Naughty Dog recruiter recently suggested.

According to a LinkedIn post by Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty, the newly hired recruiter, the studio is “looking for talent at all levels,” adding that it is “special to build future teams not just for new titles, but for the legacy of Uncharted”.

[…] It’s even more special to be able to build future teams not just for new titles, but for the legacy of Uncharted, which is very personal and specific to me and my family. Being related to Sir Francis Drake feels very personal and I am so honored to work with those who have brought aspects of our family history to life.

In early February, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann suggested that the developer is currently working on three projects. One could be the remake of The Last of Us, the other the possible Director’s Cut version of The Last of Us Part II. Who knows the third is not a new Uncharted?

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed so far, so treat the text with some caution.

