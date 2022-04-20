Business

Relp is extended to May 31

Extended deadline for Relp, delivery of MEI and settlement of Simples debts; check dates
Photo: Miriam Zomer/Agência AL

The Managing Committee of Simples Nacional (CGSN) met this Wednesday (20) and decided to extend the deadline for joining the Simples Nacional Debt Payment Rescheduling Program (Relp) to the last business day of May. of 2022.

The deadline for settlement of debts impeding the option for Simple Nacional was also postponed, changing from April to the last business day of May. The delivery of the annual MEI declaration (DASN-Simei), previously scheduled for the end of May, can be carried out until the last business day of June.

The postponement of joining the Relp became necessary to adjust the calendar, until its source of compensation is defined, as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). The Federal Revenue has everything ready to make installments operational.

The other terms were adjusted to allow companies that opted for Simples until January 31 to take advantage of the special installment plan, settle their debts and remain in the regime; and avoid the accumulation of obligations in a short period of time.

CGSN Resolution No. 168/2022 will be sent for publication in the Federal Official Gazette.

Check new deadlines

With the changes, check out the new deadlines:

New deadline for joining Relp: May 31, 2022

New term to settle Simples debts: May 31, 2022

New deadline for delivery by DASN-Simei: June 30, 2022

With information from the IRS

