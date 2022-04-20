Renata Silveira debuts in Globo’s men’s football in Ceilândia x Botafogo: “Dream come true” | football

Renata Silveira will have another premiere this Wednesday for Grupo Globo. The narrator will be the first to command the broadcast of a men’s soccer game on Globo: Ceilândia x Botafogo, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

– I’m well prepared in terms of studies, but it gives my stomach butterflies because of the history that we’re going to do in this broadcast. It’s been 56 years of TV Globo, listening only to men narrating football, whether male or female. We are passing this barrier, I will be the first woman to broadcast men’s football. Really, I never imagined. It’s a dream come true of mine, and it serves to feed the dreams of all women who want to work in football,” she celebrated.

– I’m very happy and confident. I’ve been working with the Copa do Brasil since last year, I debuted in a game with Botafogo. I know a lot about the competition, the style of transmission, I narrated some Botafogo games last year… And I studied the Ceilândia team a lot, which changed a lot from the State for this phase of the Copa do Brasil – he continued.

Narrator since 2014, Renata has been with Grupo Globo for just over a year and collects broken taboos. She has already worked in pay TV, she broke a 56-year milestone when she debuted on open TV in February of this year, in the semifinals of the Women’s Supercup. The next page in the network’s history will be written tonight.

1 of 1 Renata arrived at Globo in December 2020 — Photo: João Cotta / Globo Renata arrived at Globo in December 2020 — Photo: João Cotta / Globo

The first game that Renata narrated in Grupo Globo was for Botafogo, and also for the Copa do Brasil: the 5-0 over Motoclub, in March 2021. More than a year later, she debuts on open TV, coincidentally, in yet another game of the carioca club.