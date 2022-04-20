Researchers find that herpes zoster risk is higher after covid

A study released in the Open Forum Infectous Diseases found that people aged 50 and over who had a mild case of covid-19 are 15% more likely to develop shingles than those who have not been infected by the coronavirus. The condition can appear up to six months after infection.

Herpes zoster, popularly known as shingles, is an infectious disease caused by the same chickenpox virus, varicella-zoster. The disease is characterized by the appearance of small water bubbles smaller than 1 cm in diameter that are grouped on the skin, occurring more frequently on one side of the trunk.

Credit: HengDao/IstockHerpes zoster may appear after covid-19

This virus lies dormant in the body after someone has chickenpox, usually as a child, and can become active again years or decades later when there is a significant drop in the immune system. This happens, most of the time after the age of 50.

The research also found that the risk of developing Hepes Zoster is even higher for seniors who have been hospitalized because of a more severe case of Covid. These people are 21% more likely to develop the condition than those who didn’t have covid.

The study analyzed data from about 2 million people — nearly 400,000 diagnosed with Covid-19 and 1.6 million who did not have a coronavirus infection.

Credit: clsgraphics/istockHepers-zoster is a viral infection, popularly known as shingles.

Symptoms of Herpes Zoster

In addition to the skin lesions, a person with shingles may have local pain or burning. These symptoms usually precede the appearance of blisters.

These lesions are infectious as long as they have fluid inside. Simple hand contact with the vesicles can transfer the virus to other areas of the body.

The disease ceases to be contagious only when these blisters burst, forming shallow crust-covered ones. In general, infection in people with normal immunity lasts between seven to 14 days.

Treatment is individualized and may include the use of antivirals and other pain medications. Only the doctor can indicate the best way for each case.