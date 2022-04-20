Revenge arrives in full on Star+ next week

THE Star+ will be the new streaming house of the series revenge in Brazil. All four seasons of the soap opera starring Emily VanCamp arrive at the platform the next day april 27.

In the plot, Amanda Clarke (VanCamp) sees her father arrested for a crime he didn’t commit and murder in jail. Sent to juvenile detention, she swears revenge on those responsible for her family’s tragedy.

Years later, she changes her identity and – nicknamed Emily Thorne – infiltrates New York high society to find out who should be the target of her fury.

the cast of revenge still has Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann, Josh Bowman, Henry Czerny, Ashley Madekwe, Nick Wechsler, Christa B. Allen and James Tupper. creation is by Mike Kelley.

