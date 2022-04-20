Sports

Ronaldo promises Cruzeiro’s future without transfer ban and fights: ‘S football’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press

Ronaldo assured that Cruzeiro’s future will be different from 2020 and 2021

New owner of 90% of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Ronaldo promised a new era at Cruzeiro. In live last Monday (18), Fenmeno guaranteed, for example, that the fans will no longer have transfer ban news. He also ruled out new political quarrels with the Deliberative Council, which lost much of its power with the creation of the SAF.

Since 2020, it is worth remembering, Cruzeiro has already been punished by FIFA with the loss of six points in Serie B that year and, on other occasions, has been prevented from registering players. All this due to doubts raised during the administrations of former presidents Gilvan de Pinho Tavares (2012 to 2017) and Wagner Pires de S (2018 and 2019).

“From now on, things will improve, they will reassure us, we will not have any more abnormal controversies, which we have lived through these first months with great intensity. From now on, it will be football. I had before”, assured Ronaldo.

By the end of the year, Cruzeiro is already planning for another defeat in the FIFA courts. There is, on the radar, a debt of around R$50 million with Pyramids, from Egypt, for the purchase of midfielder Rodriguinho, in 2019.

The Phenomenon admitted that the need to solve numerous problems at the beginning of the transitional period hampered the progress of other areas of planning.

“From now on, just look at our goals and really focus on what we need. We were being taken by these urgencies and we stopped looking at a lot of things that we could be looking at and thinking about the future. Now we are calm to move forward and do what we have to do. Achieve our goals”, he projected.

On April 8, Ronaldo signed the definitive purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro SAF’s shares. The due diligence process, however, was turbulent. Fenmeno, which had made a binding purchase offer in December 2021, found surprises along the way and needed to make investments of around R$25 million to pay urgent debts even before making the purchase.

The telenovela ended on April 4, when Cruzeiro’s Deliberative Council, after much attrition, approved adjustments requested by Ronaldo in the sales contract. Ronaldo managed to transfer Tocas I and II to SAF’s heritage and received a commitment from the members that the club could go through a Judicial or Extrajudicial Reorganization.

