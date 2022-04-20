NewsWorld

Russia advances in negotiations, sends proposal for peace deal to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman awaits a return from Kiev but did not specify a timeframe; this is the strongest attack to put an end to the bombings

THE Kremlin reported this Wednesday, 20, that a draft document in the peace negotiations was delivered to Ukraine. “On today’s date, we deliver to the Ukrainian side our draft document, which includes absolutely clear and developed formulations,” said the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. “The ball is in their court, and we are waiting for an answer,” added the head of communications for the Russian presidency. This is an unprecedented step in the conflict that is about to complete two months. Despite awaiting a return, Peskov did not specify any timeframe and said it depends on Kiev, which again said that they fall short in agreements to reach a ceasefire quickly. “I reiterate once again, and we have said this on several occasions, that the dynamics on the Ukrainian side leaves much to be desired,” said the Kremlin spokesman, who emphasized that Ukrainian negotiators do not show a great tendency to step up the negotiation process. .

The announcement about sending this document comes at a time when the Russia increased its offensive in eastern Ukraine, focusing on Donbass, a place that has the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk – recognized as independent by Vladimir Putin on February 21st. During the press conference, Peskov criticized the Ukrainian behavior, which, he said, changes the agreements discussed earlier, and moves away from the proposals themselves. “Of course, this has very bad consequences from the point of view of the effectiveness of the negotiations,” the spokesman said.

