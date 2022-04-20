Santos launches collection in honor of Charlie Brown Jr. and uniforms go viral among fans

During this Tuesday (19), Santos announced the launch of a clothing collection in honor of the Brazilian rock band Charlie Brown Jr., which emerged precisely in the city on the coast of São Paulo. After being successful in the city, in the mid-1990s, the group gained great popular appeal in different areas of Brazil, and they made frequent references to Santos in their lyrics.

The club presented the new line of uniforms, consisting of casual pieces for fans, and not game or training shirts for athletes, for example. The band’s lead singer, Alexandre Magno Abrão, aka Chorão, who passed away in March 2013, was openly from Santos. Additionally, he would occasionally play shows and appear publicly in club-themed uniforms and clothing such as caps and tank tops.

Chorão, for example, starred in a show at Vila Belmiro in 2010, during the presentation of the return of forward Robinho to the club, who arrived by helicopter at the stadium with Pelé. The line of pieces that Santos launched has shirts similar to the team’s standard white uniform, and most have the Charlie Brown Jr logo. stamped, as if it were a kind of “master sponsorship”.

In addition to shirts, Santos announced that the collection includes sweatshirts, tank tops and even personalized socks involving the band. The launch photos also refer to the skate culture, something very propagated by Chorão and the group in general. However, neither the black-and-white nor Umbro, the club’s sports equipment supplier, released prices for the people launched.