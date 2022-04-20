São Paulo approves R$ 20 million loan with bank for debt repayment | Sao Paulo

The amortization of this loan will take place in five installments from January 2023, according to sources heard by the ge report. The guarantee is the TV quota of the 2023 Paulista Championship.

The money will be used to amortize debts and pay off arrears with part of the cast of the pandemic period. The board’s idea is to eliminate this pending issue by the beginning of June.

In the middle of last year, São Paulo had already made loans of R$ 150 million with Banco Rendimento S/A and Banco Daycoval S/A. With that amount, the club paid BRL 25 million in arrears to Dynamo Kiev for Tchê Tchê.

Tricolor paid another BRL 4.5 million to settle a total debt of BRL 6 million with Orlando City, still for the hiring of Kaká in 2014.

São Paulo is experiencing a serious financial crisis, which is approaching R$ 700 million. The club has not yet released the financial statement for the year 2021.

According to President Julio Casares, however, the deficit will be R$ 106.4 million. The value, according to the manager, is mainly justified by the decision not to sell two promises from the club for a sum of 17 million euros (which would give R$ 107.27 million at the end of December price and R$ 95.57 million at this Thursday’s quotation).

