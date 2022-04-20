São Paulo squad: team ends preparation to face Juventude

On Tuesday morning, at the CT da Barra Funda, São Paulo ended its preparation to face Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The tricolor delegation embarks in the afternoon to Serra Gaúcha.

Coach Rogério Ceni promoted a technical activity focused on passing exchanges and fast movement. Soon after, the players participated in a work of 11 against 11, in which the tricolor commander promoted tactical adjustments.

This will be the second of São Paulo’s four straight games away from home. The sequence began last Sunday, against Flamengo, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. After the match against Juventude, Tricolor will still face Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, and Jorge Wilstermann, in Bolivia.

A probable São Paulo to face Juventude has Jandrei; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Gabriel Sara, Patrick and Nikão; Rigoni (Calleri) and Luciano.

Despite prioritizing the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo treats the Copa do Brasil as a fundamental competition from a financial point of view. If they are champions, Tricolor can earn almost R$ 80 million, as they have been playing in the tournament since the first phase.

If they advance against Juventude, confirming their presence in the round of 16, São Paulo will pocket another R$ 3 million in prize money, reaching R$ 7.67 million collected since the first phase of the Copa do Brasil.

