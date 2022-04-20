São Paulo’s bad record in the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo starts the dispute of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil facing more than Juventude. On the back of the São Paulo club there is a negative retrospect in the competition against teams from the first division, which has been accentuated very recently. The first with the gaucho team takes place at Alfredo stadium jaconiin Caxias do Sul (RS), at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time).

In the last ten times that Tricolor faced a team that was in the national elite in the Copa do Brasil, it was eliminated seven times. The exceptions were the duels against Vasco, in 2015, and Fortaleza and Flamengo, both in 2020.

The year 2020 was the only year in which São Paulo was not eliminated as soon as it faced a Serie A team. In 2017 and 2018, the Morumbi team won the first three stages of the competition, but always eliminating rivals who were in lower divisions nationally. When faced with Cruzeiro and Athletico-PR, respectively, Tricolor was eliminated.

In the 2019 and 2021 editions, São Paulo entered directly into the more advanced stages as they also played in Libertadores. In the first year, he soon fell to his first rival: Bahia. In the second, he eliminated 4 de Julho and Vasco, both from lower divisions, before falling to Fortaleza.

The duel against Ceará began with a bath in São Paulo cold water. The team was winning by 2 to 0 the first game until the last minutes, but suffered a draw by 2 to 2. On the way back, Fortaleza won quietly by 3 to 1 and advanced in the Copa do Brasil.

Since the first time it played in the Copa do Brasil, in 1990, São Paulo has faced 30 matches against teams that were in the elite of the Brasileirão (or in the Blue module of the João Havelange Cup). There were 18 eliminations and only 12 rankings so far.

Youth phase is a breath

The retrospect may worry São Paulo, but the current stage of Juventude is the good news for the duel. The gaucho club was not relegated in the Campeonato Gaúcho just because União Frederiquense failed to beat Caxias in the last round. Because of that, the alviverde team got off by two points.

In the Brasileirão, Juventude debuted with a 2-2 draw at home with Red Bull Bragantino. In the second round, however, he returned from Minas Gerais with a 4-1 rout against América-MG.

If the retrospect worries São Paulo, it encourages Juventude. The only time the two teams faced each other in the Copa do Brasil, it was the gauchos who prevailed. In 2016, the Serra Gaúcha team won 2-1 at Morumbi and lost 1-0 at Alfredo Jaconi, qualifying because of the away goals rule.

DATASHEET:

YOUTH x SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – third round first leg

Date and time: April 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm (Brasília time)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (both RJ)

YOUTH: Caesar (Felipe Alves); Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes (Paulo Miranda), Rafael Forster and Busanello; Jean (Yuri), Jadson and Chico; Capixaba, Paulinho Moccelin and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Eduardo Baptista

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Léo (Miranda), Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Gabriel Sara (NIkão), Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson; Éder (Marquinhos) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni