Scarlet Witch’s Screentime in the Movie Surprises Fans

Since its announcement during San Diego Comic Con in 2019, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released and sold by Marvel as the film that will show the long-awaited meeting and partnership between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.

Perhaps, according to rumors, the two fighting side by side will not happen, since, by all indications, the Scarlet Witch will be the great antagonist of the film. However, hopefully, we’ll see the two of them together on the same side in the film’s final battle.

With the release of trailers and posters for Multiverse of Madness, fans noticed that Wanda would be given a big spotlight in this film, apparently having considerable screen time. But now that some people have watched the movie and talked about it, the character’s screen time has surprised fans.

According to an allegedly reliable insider source Daniel RPKwhich he says he’s already watched the movie of, Scarlet Witch has nearly the same screen time as Doctor Strange himself.

As said, fans already expected that the character would gain a lot of prominence in the film, but they did not imagine that she would have almost the same prominence as the protagonist of the film.

This left the marvette fandom divided. Those who are fans of Scarlet Witch loved the news, after all, more content from her. However, another portion of people would like the film to have as much focus as possible on its protagonist, Doctor Strange, after all, Wanda has already had her solo series and enough screen time.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

