Scholz says Western powers must not allow Russia to win in Ukraine

The German chancellor underlined that the European Union and NATO are completely united in this opinion.

support the 247

ICL

TASS – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Western powers must not allow the Russian military to win in Ukraine.

He made the statement at a news conference following talks that Western leaders held via videoconference.

The virtual meeting was attended by Presidents Joe Biden of the USA, Emmanuel Macron of France, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Klaus Iohannis of Romania, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Together with our partners in the European Union and NATO, we are completely united in the view that Russia must not win this war,” Scholz said. The chancellor addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, saying: “Stop bombing Ukrainian cities. Allow for an immediate ceasefire and withdraw your troops. Stop this horrible war.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING